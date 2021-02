Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Undercard Results: Diego Pacheco Makes It Look Easy Against Rodolfo Gomez Jr.

Diego Pacheco (11-0, 8 KOs) found a rough, tough opponent in Rodolfo Gomez (14-5-1, 10 KOs) standing in front of his.

Unlike the vast majority of his opponents that crumbled underneath his power, Gomez Jr. proved to have an iron chin. But while he was difficult to knockdown, Pacheco outboxed his man over the course of eight rounds to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.