Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Undercard Results: Alexis Espino Keeps His Perfect Record Intact Against Ashton Sykes, Breaks Him Down, Stops Him

Ashon Sykes (5-4, 1 KO) gave a stern test to the 21-year-old Alexis Espino (7-0, 5 KOs). Despite walking in as the overwhelming favorite, Sykes proved to be no pushover.

The 31-year-old journeymen found a bit of success early on. That however, didn’t last long as Espino quickly got into a grove. From there, the undefeated prospect thoroughly outworked his man before ultimately scoring the stoppage in the fifth round.