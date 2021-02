Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim Undercard Results: Aaron Aponte Picks Up Win Number Two Against Harry Gigliotti

It may have been been the second fight of his pro career but super lightweight prospect Aaron Aponte looked like a veteran in the ring.

His opponent in Harry Gigliotti, simply couldn’t figure out a way to land anything effective against his man. As a result, Aponte walked away with the unanimous decision victory.