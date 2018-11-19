Canelo Alvarez Training Camp Notes and Quotes

In a recent visit to his training camp, WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) discussed his desire to join a select list of Mexican boxers to become a three-division world champion as he prepares for his 12-round fight against Rocky Fielding (27-1, 15 KOs) for the WBA Super Middleweight World Title. Canelo also shared his excitement at fighting at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time. The event will take place Saturday, December 15 and will be streamed live on DAZN – which, at just $9.99 per month after a one-month free trial, means new subscribers to DAZN will enjoy the entire Canelo vs. Rocky fight night for free..

There have only been a few Mexican fighters to become three-division world champions, and this illustrious list includes pugilists such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Marco Antonio “The Baby-Faced Assassin” Barrera and Jorge “El Travieso” Arce. If Canelo defeats Fielding and joins this list, he would be the only one to become a three-division world champion in a weight class above 140 pounds.

Canelo had the following to say as he prepares to make his New York City debut. The middleweight king also gave some final thoughts on silencing his detractors in his last fight:

“Like I’ve always said, I’ve always considered myself to be the best and now more so than ever. I’m here because of that and because of that motivation to be the best. To be on the pound for pound list or not—that’s something that neither excites me nor upsets me. I’m just happy with what I’ve done and satisfied with what I am doing.”

“It would be a big landmark in my career to be one of fewer than 10 Mexicans to win a world title in three divisions. It’s a big challenge for us and an important landmark that I want in my career. I feel really happy for us [my team].”

“It fills me with pride to be able to fight at Madison Square Garden. I’ve been wanting to fight there for years. To be in such a place where important people such as Muhammad Ali have fought is another landmark in my career. It is an honor to be at an arena like that.”

“I’ve always said that words aren’t always necessary. I’m a serious person who doesn’t like to be talking or sending out messages to my opponents. I’ve always defined myself as being very serious in what I’m doing. I focus on getting in the ring and giving everything I have.”

“Everything that was said about me and the attacks made against me as a person—well, I demonstrated what I’m really made of in my last fight. That’s the nicest feeling—to be able to shut mouths with facts.”

