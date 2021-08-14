Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Calvin Ford Sends Message To Keith Thurman Amid Gervonta Davis Fight Rumors: “You’ve Been Beat, So You Know How To Be Beat”

Posted on 08/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

As of late, Gervonta Davis has had the propensity to move up in weight.

Earlier this year in late June, Davis opted to move up two weight divisions to take on a much larger man in Mario Barrios. Despite giving up several inches in height and reach, Davis had little to no trouble dealing with the Texas native, dropping him a total of three times before ultimately stopping him in the 11th.

With the win, Davis added the WBA 140 pound “Regular” title to his collection. Since then, rumors have surfaced of a possible showdown between the Baltimore native and former unified welterweight champion, Keith Thurman. In order for the two to lock horns, Davis would have to once again move up in weight.

While things are far from official, promoter of Davis and CEO of Mayweather Promotions in Leonard Ellerbe, has not only expressed a willingness to make their showdown a reality but he’s also supremely confident in the end result.

“I’d make that fight in two seconds,” said Ellerbe on his social media account when discussing a possible Thurman vs. Davis matchup. “Tank would knock him the f*ck out right now.”

Although Ellerbe has shown absolutely no hesitancy in what would ultimately take place between the pair, Calvin Ford, head trainer of Davis, was a bit more reluctant.

“I’m not as confident because you can’t sleep on Thurman,” said Ford during an interview with FightHype.com. “I’ve been knowing Thurman since the amateurs.”

Since unifying welterweight titles against Danny Garcia in March of 2017, Thurman has suffered several setbacks due to injury. Over a four-year span, Thurman has stepped into the ring only twice and in his most recent appearance in 2019, he suffered the first defeat of his career to Manny Pacquiao. The now 32-year-old was floored in the opening round but managed to rally back. Ultimately though, Thurman came up just short, losing via split decision.

With his record now blemished, Ford believes there’s a clear blueprint to defeat the former unified 147-pound titlist.

“I know how to get past him. In the words of Floyd Mayweather, you’ve been beat, so you know how to be beat.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: "I Never Heard Somebody Say He’s On The Wrong Side Of The Street Until It Came To Terence Crawford"
August 12th
Errol Spence Jr. Claims He "Wasn't Right At All" For Danny Garcia Fight But Now Feels "Strong As Heck" As Manny Pacquiao Showdown Nears
August 9th
Terence Crawford Believes He Could Be Just As Big A Draw As Errol Spence Jr.
August 9th
Keith Thurman Intrigued By A Matchup Against Jermell Charlo: "I Might Have To Sign Up For That"
August 8th
Errol Spence Jr. Suffers Torn Retina In His Left Eye, Manny Pacquiao Now Set To Face Yordenis Ugas
August 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend