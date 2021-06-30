Listen Now:  
Calvin Ford On Possible Vasiliy Lomachenko Vs. Gervonta Davis Matchup: “Why Should We Fight Loma? When We Wanted To Fight Him, He Didn’t Want To Fight Us”

Posted on 06/30/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It was somewhat ironic to have both Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko compete on the same night. The pair have had a long feud with one another but have yet to settle their differences in the ring.

This past weekend at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta Georgia, Davis moved up two weight divisions to take on Mario Barrios for the WBA “Regular” super lightweight world title. Davis would go on to drop Barrios three times before ultimately stopping him in the 11th.

As for Lomachenko, he to would end his night early, dropping Masayoshi Nakatani several times and stopping him in the ninth round at the Virgin Hotels, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With both men stepping into the ring on the exact same night, many have wondered whether or not they’ll ever face each other. Well, according to Calvin Ford, trainer of Davis, he claims that team Davis attempted to make that fight happen quite some time ago.

“We thought that fight was going to happen before the pandemic,” said Ford during an interview with ESNews.com. “Lomachenko’s team messed up. They studied long, they studied wrong, guess who got the belts now?”

At the moment, Davis does hold a multitude of belts in multiple weight classes simultaneously. The Baltimore native is in possession of the WBA title at 130, 135 and 140 pounds, however, they are all “Regular” titles. For Lomachenko, on the other hand, he’s never shown an interest in fighting for a secondary title. He has though, called for a showdown against Davis on numerous occasions.

Nevertheless, Davis has also stated several times over that if a matchup against Lomachenko can take place on pay-per-view, he would be more than willing to take him on. With that said, it appears as though the expiration date on their showdown has now expired. In the mind of Ford, he has no interest in matching up his young star with Lomachenko at this point. In Ford’s opinion, the Ukrainian has been highly disrespectful to Davis in the past. Now, with the amount of money his fighter is making, Ford believes they call the shots and what that ultimately means, is don’t expect to see the two in the ring anytime soon.

“Ask yourself, why should we fight Loma? When we wanted to fight him, he didn’t want to fight us. He wouldn’t even mention our name and that’s just real talk. Go back and check the records. We wanted to fight him but they wouldn’t give it to us. He kept saying who is tank? Tank is that cash cow now.”

