Callum Smith Set To Return To The Ring In The Fall At Light Heavyweight

Posted on 07/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

It was always excruciating work to make the 168-pound threshold but for Callum Smith, the rewards were far too great.

For a number of years now, Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) claimed that he was finding his weight cuts more and more difficult. Still, after capturing the WBA and Ring Magazine super middleweight world titles and winning the Super Six Series, Smith continued to make the sacrifice. However, after suffering the first defeat of his career in his last ring appearance at the hands of Canelo Alvarez, Smith is now ready to give his body a reprieve.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, the British native will now make his return to the ring on either the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk on September 25th or on a separate card in Liverpool on October 9th.

In addition to Smith making the trek seven pounds north, he’ll also do so with new trainer Buddy McGirt working his corner.

Over the years, McGirt has gotten his hands on numerous world champions such as Paulie Malignaggi, Arturo Gatti and Antonio Tarver. Having worked closely with fighters who have competed at the highest level, McGirt expressed an extreme amount of confidence in his new fighter’s abilities and what he ultimately believes he’ll accomplish.

“I always thought [Callum] could fight from the first day I saw him,” said McGirt during a recent interview with Sky Sports. “He can punch, but there is more to him than punch power. He has to gain confidence in his other skills. I know that he will be a champion again.”

