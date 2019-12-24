Caleb Plant Makes His Homecoming Defense Against Vincent Feigenbutz in Feb

By Hans Theimistode

There will be nothing but love on Valentine’s Day in 2020, but the following day will be the exact opposite.

IBF Super Middleweight champion Caleb Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) will look to keep his momentum going when he takes on mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) in Nashville Tennessee, on February 15th.

Plant seemingly came out of nowhere during the 2019 calendar. His level of opposition was not impressive in previous years, although the manner in which he was winning was eye catching. After beating down everyone in his way, Plant found himself standing across the ring from then champion Jose Uzcategui.

Plant was good, but at this point in his career, a matchup with Uzcategui seemed like too much too soon. He proved his naysayers wrong as he dropped the former champion twice and cruised to a unanimous decision victory. Plant would then follow that up with a quick knockout against Mike Lee just a few months later.

Feigenbutz isn’t exactly the biggest name in the division but he has reeled off ten straight wins, including nine of them coming via stoppage. Still, even with his impressive streak, don’t expect Plant to be on the wrong end of another knockout win for Feigenbutz in front of his hometown fans.

“I’m very excited to bring my World title home to Nashville in my second title defense,” said Plant. “Vincent Feigenbutz is a very tough, rugged European fighter. He’s got a big knockout ratio, but this is my backyard and I will not let any man come in here and rain on my parade.”

Plant may need to check that weather forecast one more time, at least according to Feigenbutz. This might be his first time coming over to America, but he has no intentions of letting Plant leave the ring upright.

“It has always been my goal to box in the United States and conquer the country,” says Feigenbutz. “I’m not going over there to lose. My aim is to become the second German boxer after Max Schmeling to become a World Champion in the USA. My dream is to restore German honour and bring back the belt that Sven Ottke and Graciano Rocchigiani once wore. I hope all of Germany will stand behind me! I think Plant is the strongest of all the super middleweight World Champions. I’m an underdog but I’m going to be Caleb’s most dangerous opponent. I know how difficult it is to win a World title on American soil so I have only one objective – Knock him out!”

The career of Plant hasn’t been a long one, but he has shown a tendency of shutting the mouths of those who doubt him. From the sound of both of these men, it doesn’t seem like any of the judges will be required come fight night.