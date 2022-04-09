Listen Now:  
Bryant Perrella And Kevin Salgado Fight To A Draw

Posted on 04/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

Saturday’s Premiere Boxing Champions Showtime card kicked off with the 14-0 Kevin Salgado taking on the 17-3-1 Bryant Perrella in a scheduled 10 round junior middleweight affair. The 24 year old Salgado was looking to continue with his winning ways while the 17-3-1 Perrella was hoping to impress after previously fighting Tony Harrison to a draw.

Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

Selgado had an effective first thanks to his impressive jab. In the second, however, Perrella nicely kept his man at rage, save for some strong body shots from Selgado. Perrella put his own jab to good use in the third, taking full advantage of his southpaw stance. Selgado appeared to have trouble getting in on Perrella in the fourth. Perrella rattled Selgado with a left uppercut in the fifth. Perrella then went on the hunt for the remainder of the round.

The sixth saw Selgado becoming more aggressive. The seventh was a chess match, with Selgado perhaps edging it. Each man fought with caution in the eighth. Perrella flicked his right jab out often in the ninth, though Selgado tossed off a nice combo in the final seconds of the chapter. Although the fight couldn’t be called action packed, the tempo remained fast paced in the 10th and final round, with each man exerting a considerable amount of energy. The match ultimately was judged a draw.

