Brian Castano Willing To Give Danny Garcia A Title Shot

By: Hans Themistode

Ever since Danny Garcia declared that he planned on dipping his toes in the 154-pound waters, the Philadelphia native has gotten his fair share of interested opponents. After unified champion Jermell Charlo claimed that he would be willing to take him on, so too has WBO titlist, Brian Castano.

“He’s a strong guy,” said Castano when asked if he would face Garcia during an interview with EsNews. “He’s a very, very good fighter. I’ll fight anybody, anytime.”

Garcia, 33, recently came up short in his latest bid to recapture a world title in December of 2020. After reeling off two straight victories, Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) challenged unbeaten unified welterweight champion, Errol Spence Jr. While he was confident in his ability to pick up the victory, Garcia was thoroughly outboxed and outworked over the course of 12 rounds.

Since then, Garcia has claimed that he is most likely done with the 147-pound division, unless, a big fight came in his direction. Ultimately, Garcia dreams of becoming a three-division world champion.

Although Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) is willing to give Garcia an immediate title shot, the Argentinian would much rather face Charlo again. The two squared off just a few weeks ago at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. With Castano hoping to become the first undisputed world champion at 154 pounds since Winky Wright nearly two decades ago, he was forced to settle for a highly controversial draw.

If, for some reason, Castano was presented the opportunity to face Garcia, the 31-year-old wouldn’t hesitate. But for now, his preference is to face Charlo.

“I’m waiting for the rematch. It was a great fight for the fans.”