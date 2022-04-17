Brian “Bomac” McIntyre Doesn’t Hold Back On How Crawford Vs. Spence Plays Out: “We Gonna F*ck That Dude Up”

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Although Errol Spence Jr. has scored several notable victories throughout the course of his career, the former U.S. Olympian may have snagged his most impressive just last night.

A crowd of nearly 40,000 filled the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and screamed at the top of their lungs as Spence Jr. pummeled Yordenis Ugas. Before the Dallas star would go on to dominate during the second half, Ugas befuddled his man early on. In the fourth, Ugas rocked Spence Jr. with a short right on the inside, knocking loose his mouthguard. The Cuban native kept his momentum going in the sixth, bullying Spence Jr. against the ropes as his hometown crowd watched in fear.

Nevertheless, despite his early woes, Spence Jr. eventually found his rhythm. In the seventh, the unified welterweight champion landed a left uppercut on the inside, rendering the right eye of Ugas essentially useless. From that moment on, Spence continued to target the right eye of his man and eventually, forced a ringside physician to call a halt to their bout.

With Spence Jr. now adding Ugas’s WBA trinket to his IBF and WBC collection, he took the time to call out Crawford, the pound-for-pound star who holds the WBO title.

“Terence, I’m coming for that mother f*cking belt,” said Spence Jr. as the Dallas crowd roared in approval.

But while Spence Jr. was universally praised for his grit, tenacity, and overall dominant showing, Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, Crawford’s head trainer, gave his audacious prediction of how a matchup between his fighter and the unified star will play out.

“We gonna f*ck that dude up watch,” said McIntyre on his social media account. “Mark my words!”

McIntyre’s unrelenting confidence in his pound-for-pound star stems from years of dominating the competition. With the Omaha, Nebraska, native brutalizing his last nine opponents before the sound of the final bell, including arguably a career-best performance against Shawn Porter in his last trip to the ring – McIntyre, and Crawford for that matter, are anxious to face Spence Jr. next.