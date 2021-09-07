Brandon Figueroa Vs. Stephen Fulton Postponed As Figueroa Tests Positive For COVID-19

By: Hans Themstode

Most of the hard work was already completed for WBC super bantamweight champion, Brandon Figueroa.

The 24-year-old was less than two weeks away from attempting to add even more gold to his waist, as he was set to take on WBO belt holder, Stephen Fulton. However, their September 18th, clash has officially been postponed as Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19.

While their contest was originally set to take place at Park Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, it is unclear if the venue will remain the same. As for their make up date, nothing has been revealed as of yet.

Although Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) was ultimately devastated by the news, having tested positive for COVID-19 late last year, the 27-year-old understands exactly what Figueroa is going through and wished his future opponent a quick healing process.

“Prayers out to Brandon,” said Fulton on his Twitter account. “Hope he recover. I did everything great on my end. Testing, sparring partners and coaches, even isolating myself from my family and friends for months. Of course I am upset but I have been here before. I’ll be even strong come October.”

Fulton’s comments indicate that their showdown will be rescheduled for sometime in October, but nothing has been confirmed.

Since winning his world title against Angelo Leo in January earlier this year, Fulton looked forward to facing yet another undefeated fighter. In Figueroa, Fulton was tasked with leaving the first blemish on his professional record. While Fulton has successfully taken down eight previously undefeated fighters, Figueroa figured to be his most difficult challenge.

The 24-year-old Texas native picked up the most impressive win of his career in his most recent ring appearance, a seventh-round stoppage victory over Luis Nery in mid-May.

Despite heading into their showdown as the slight underdog, Figueroa had little to no trouble dealing with the pressure and volume punching of Nery, nailing his man with a body shot that saw him unable to continue.