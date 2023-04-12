BoxingInsider and DiBella Entertainment Present “Broadway Boxing” on DAZN April 27

BoxingInsider returns for its fourth promotion in six months with Broadway Boxing, a card full of local and international talent to be streamed globally on DAZN.

BoxingInsider is thrilled to once again work with Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment to promote the latest installment of Broadway Boxing. Brooklyn’s Brian Ceballo (13-1, 7 KOs), a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion, will headline against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz in an eight-round super welterweight contest. In December 2020, Ceballo captured the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight belt. Ceballo will be looking to rebound from his lone defeat in his last fight on October 26, 2022.

The stacked undercard will feature Mongolian Olympian Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat,former women’s world champion Miyo Yoshida facing Indeya Smith, local boxers Sydney Maccow, Christian Otero, Ireland’s Larry Fryers, and David Lopez. They will all lace ‘em up on Thursday, April 27, at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan.

The April 27 event is promoted by BoxingInsider Promotions and DiBella Entertainment.

“In the fall, we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the famed Broadway Boxing brand in New York City,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “I’m thrilled that the April 27 Broadway Boxing event will stream live on DAZN, a subscription service that has proven its international commitment to the sport of boxing. I’m happy to be co-promoting again with BoxingInsider; Larry Goldberg shares a commitment to grassroots boxing that is worthy of Broadway Boxing.”

“It’s crazy to think that this is our fourth show since October 2022 in Manhattan,” said BoxingInsider’s Larry Goldberg. “My goal from day one has been simple – to put on the best fights with local and international talent and to expose those to the largest possible audience; I’m thrilled that the DAZN subscribers will get to watch this terrific show.”

Two-time Mongolian Olympian and 2018 Asian Games gold medalist Tsendbaatar “Chinggis Khaan” Erdenebat (5-0, 3 KOs) will compete in an eight-round super featherweight bout against Edy Valencia Mercado (20-9-6, 7 KOs). Tsendbaatar returns to Sony Hall following a third-round TKO win at the venue on February 23.

Former WBO Super Flyweight World Champion Miyo “Miyo Musashi” Yoshida (15-3) was born in Kagoshima, Japan, and now resides in New York, NY. Prior to becoming world champion in 2019, Miyo won the Japan Boxing Commission and Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation bantamweight titles. As world champion, Miyo made one successful defense, then lost the title by technical decision (stoppage due to gash over eye). She regained the belt in a rematch six months later. In her last fight, she lost the WBO title via split decision.

Indeya Smith (6-6, 1 KO), from Dallas, TX, via New Orleans, LA, made her BoxingInsider Promotions debut on December 21, 2022, with an upset win versus Sulem Urbina, dominating the bout from the opening bell.

Sydney “The Jackal” Maccow (8-8, 3 KOs), born in Sint Maarten, Netherlands, now residing in Brooklyn, NY, is coming off of a five-fight streak of four wins sandwiched around a no contest. Christian “Veneno” Otero (4-3, 2 KOs), from New York, NY, made his pro debut on October 31, 2020, and his career began with four straight victories.

In one of the most exciting matches a club show could make, this bout features a real-life New York City grudge match between Church St. Boxing Gym trainer and boxer Maccow and fellow New Yorker Otero. The dislike here is real and born in the gym, as these two went to war in sparring. Edited footage showing a Maccow beatdown soon hit social media, which started a dispute that must be solved in the professional prize ring.

Joshua David “Pretty Boy” Rivera (8-2, 3 KOs), from La Mesa, CA, made his pro debut in 2018 and his first nine fights took place in Tijuana. His last bout, at Madison Square Garden on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard on February 4, was a unanimous decision loss against an undefeated Aaron Aponte.

Larry “Lethal” Fryers (11-6, 4 KOs) was born in Clones, Ireland, and now resides in Yonkers, NY. Fryers won 11 of his first 12 fights after making his pro debut in 2016. As an amateur, he was an Ireland Nationals U21 finalist and a U23 semi-finalist. “Lethal” has a large Irish following and is eyeing another chance at glory.

“Dynamite” David Lopez (2-0, 2 KOs), the 19-year-old super lightweight phenom from Las Vegas, NV, will compete in a four-rounder. In his last fight, Lopez needed just 87 seconds to stop Paul Walters Jr. on February 17 in Topeka, KS. Coming from a family of fighters, Lopez, who is of Black and Filipino heritage, is trained by his father and former boxer Kris Lopez.

ABOUT BOXING INSIDER

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has recently transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s fourth professional boxing promotion. It has promoted one amateur boxing event and three professional events, on October 13, December 21, and February 22, all at Sony Hall, Times Square, New York, NY.

ABOUT DIBELLA ENTERTAINMENT

In May of 2000, Lou DiBella launched DiBella Entertainment (DBE), a full-service sports and entertainment company, which has become one of the most successful promotional entities in boxing. Serving as matchmaker, television distributor, marketing advisor, and promoter, DiBella has developed an exciting stable of championship caliber, world-class fighters, such as Sergio Martinez, Bernard Hopkins, Jermaine Taylor, Micky Ward, Deontay Wilder, and George Kambosos, among others. DBE clearly established itself as an industry leader with the successful launch of its monthly-televised “Broadway Boxing” series in November 2003. Prior to becoming a promoter, DiBella held an 11-year tenure as the Senior Vice President of HBO Sports. While at HBO, DiBella created and established the highly successful “Boxing After Dark” series, which featured some of the sport’s greatest fights. He is also a well-known fixture in the film industry, having worked as an Executive Producer for the film “Love Ranch”, as an Associate Producer on “The Fighter”, and making his acting debut in “Rocky Balboa”. He also produced or executive produced numerous documentaries, such as Viva Baseball!, Magic Man, Maravilla, Larry Flynt for President, and Tapia. The President and Managing General Partner for the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team, DiBella proudly wears his 2010, 2012 and 2014 World Series rings, as his team is the class AA affiliate to the San Francisco Giants. In 2017, DiBella also became the CEO and Managing Owner of the Montgomery Biscuits baseball team, the AA-affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. DiBella was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020 and inducted in June 2022, as well as the New York State Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015.

