Boxing Takes A Big Step Forward With Live Fans in Attendance For Deshon Webster vs Samuel Clarkson

By: Hans Themistode

While most of the world was fixated on UFC’s fight card, boxing was quietly making progress.

Cruiserweight fringe contenders Deshon Webster and Samuel Clarkson headlined a CBS card last night at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center. Their contest was back and forth as both men were determined to take the next step forward in their respective careers.

Neither man however, was able to impose their will on the other as the contest ended in a draw. Although both Clarkson and Webster did not leave the arena with their hands raised, boxing as a whole left as a winner.

For the first time in roughly five months, a live crowd was given the opportunity to attend an event. All standard safety protocols were met which included both masks and social distancing for a crowd of 1,000.

The normal boisterous cheers and boos that are normally associated with either a classic slugfest or an eye closing event was in full effect. Fans voiced their muffled opinions through the safety of their masks with every hard shot that landed.

For the sport of boxing, it was forced to take a backseat though. UFC grabbed both attention and headlines as three title fights and an overall incredible fight card took place in Abu Dhabi. Yet, for as great as their event was, the silence was deafening as no fans were in attendance.

The foreseeable future for the world of mixed martial arts remains the same. Interesting and compelling matchups that will take place in empty arenas until further notice.

Boxing, on the other hand, may have just broken through to the side of what used to be.

At the moment, there are no future plans to continue the pattern of fans in arenas, but that doesn’t mean something isn’t in the works. Former four division world champion Mikey Garcia, recently revealed his plans to stage events with crowds in attendance during a recent interview with FightHype. Pessimists laughed at the notion. COVID-19 is not only raging throughout various parts of the world, but it seems to be getting worse by the minute.

Still, boxing seems to be on to something. Small crowds, social distancing and face coverings could lead the charge for fans to return to arenas.

So while the UFC may have won the night with its massive card, boxing has quietly made progress of its own.