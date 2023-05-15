Boxing Documentary: Jesszilla – 3X National Champion

JESSZILLA: Screening Saturday, May 20, 4:30PM at Keeler Tavern Museum 152 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06896 part of RIFF2023, Ridgefield Independent Film Festival’s 8th Edition

Ticket Link: https://www.squadup.com/events/jeszilla

SUMMARY:

Jesselyn Silva, a 15-year-old girl from New Jersey, is a 3x national boxing champion. She has her sights set on becoming the best in boxing. Jess’s father, Pedro, navigates what it means to support his daughter’s dreams in an extremely dangerous sport. However when she gets an unthinkable diagnosis, her relationship with fighting takes on a whole new meaning.

EMILY SHESKIN – DIRECTOR

Emily Sheskin is a director and editor who has worked on award-winning documentaries, TV specials and advertising campaigns. Her work has been featured in numerous publications such as (but not limited to) The New York Times, National Geographic, and The Atlantic. She holds a BFA from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and is a member of New York Women in Film & Television, and IFP.

RIFF WEBSITE:

https://www.riffct.org/

Background:

Ridgefield Independent Film Festival was founded in 2015 by local playwright and filmmaker, Joanne Hudson and presented its first iteration in May of 2016 at ten venues throughout Ridgefield, CT; screening 72 films from 26 countries. Since then the festival has attracted the likes of celebrities Allison Williams, James Naughton, Barry Levinson and Paul Dano, as well as talented local and international filmmakers. This highly curated festival attempts to bring films, filmmakers, and community together in Ridgefield Connecticut to share all it has to offer with the same independent spirit in which it began: in the hopes of making the world a more compassionate place through the sharing of stories through cinema.

