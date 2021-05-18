Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Bob Arum Targets July 24th For Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3: “It’s Better To Get Rid Of Him And Go About Our Business”

Posted on 05/18/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Bob Arum was left speechless when it was revealed that former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, had officially won his legal arbitration.

After suffering a seventh-round stoppage defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury in February of 2020, Wilder attempted to enact his mandated rematch. Yet, due to left bicep surgery, as well as the uncertainty of COVID-19, their bout was postponed on several occasions.

No longer willing to wait, both Fury and Arum went in another direction. Recently, the British native revealed that an undisputed title fight between himself and unified champion Anthony Joshua was taking place on August 14th. But while Fury, Arum and fellow promoter Eddie Hearn, continued to tell the public that things were going according to plan, Wilder enlisted the help of arbitrator, Daniel Weinstein.

Now, with Weinstein officially ruling in Wilder’s favor, Fury has until September 15th to face the former belt holder. Despite the news, it was originally reported that Arum intended to pay Wilder to step aside and guarantee the Alabama native a shot at the winner. With that said, Arum doesn’t appear interested in having Fury face Wilder down the road. Instead, he intends on dealing with him.

“We’re not paying Wilder to step aside,” said Arum during an interview with ESPN. “It’s better to get rid of him and go about our business. We can make Fury-Joshua fight for November or December.”

Unwilling to protract negotiations, Arum has already reserved Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 24th for their third, and presumably final, showdown.

As for Joshua, he’ll now be forced to head in another direction. A showdown against WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk appears to be his likely target. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion was deep in negotiations to take on former Olympic Silver medalist, Joe Joyce, while Fury and Joshua took care of their undisputed showdown. The winner of Usyk vs Joyce was originally expected to be awarded the WBO interim title, as well as a mandated shot at the winner.

Nevertheless, with Wilder stepping in to face Fury instead, Usyk will likely pursue his title shot against Joshua next.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 47: GOTCHA HAT - Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Craziness
May 9th
EP 46: Felix Verdejo faces potential death penalty, Canelo/Saunders Preview
May 5th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Mike Tyson Explains Why Professional Fighters Want to "Kill" The Paul Brothers
May 13th
Carl Froch: "The Only Fighter That I Can See Give Canelo Any Sort Of Trouble Is Unfortunately In A Different Weight Division, Terence Crawford"
May 14th
Canelo Alvarez Open To One More Fight Against Gennadiy Golovkin Under One Condition: "It Would Be At 168 Pounds"
May 11th
Deontay Wilder Wins Arbitration, Tyson Fury Must Face Him By September 15th
May 17th
Floyd Mayweather: “When Canelo Fought Me, He Was In His Prime, I Was An Old Man”
May 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY