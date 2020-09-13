Bob Arum On Fury vs Wilder 3: “We’re Optimistic That We’ll Be Able To Do The Event In Nevada, In Las Vegas”

By: Hans Themistode

It’s been difficult to associate anything superlative with this year.

From no fans allowed inside of arenas, to boxers such as Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia doubtful to make an appearance this year, things have been rough for boxing fans.

Before COVID-19 wrapped it’s disease-ridden hands around the world’s once healthy shoulders, a third matchup between current WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former belt holder Deontay Wilder led the way in terms of the most anticipated matchup left on the schedule.

Yet, with no fans in attendance, it appeared that both big men were either going to have to sit out the remainder of the year, or be satisfied with the sound of their fist cracking each other in the head as background noise.

Now however, it appears neither option will be necessary.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to do the event in Nevada, in Las Vegas,” said Arum to ESPN.

With roughly half a century worth of experience, Arum has adjusted his business model on more than one occasion. Some of his top current stars such as WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford and unified champ Vasiliy Lomachenko have not only agreed to fighting in an empty arena, but also a reduction in purse. Despite that, when it comes to one of the biggest trilogy contests in heavyweight history, Arum believes that having both men slug it out in an empty arena would do it no justice.

With that being said, Arum is no doctor. But he has done his due diligence in order to bring fans inside of the venue come fight night.

“That’s what we’re moving ahead on, on all fronts, with the security, with the virus, and everything.”

With Arum making the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada the host for most of his events, it comes as no surprise that the 88 year old has turned in their direction to host Wilder vs Fury 3. Only, it won’t be the MGM Grand Conference Center but the newly built Allegiant Stadium which holds just north of 70,000 people.

Arum’s target date would be roughly a week before Christmas on December 19th. And although things aren’t set in stone just yet, the long time promoter is putting all of the pieces into place.

“We’re talking with everybody here in town, and with the Raiders.”

