Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: “I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him”

Posted on 06/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

The sport of boxing can be a bit confusing at times.

Just a few weeks ago, Josh Taylor claimed every world title at 140 pounds by defeating former unified champion Jose Ramirez. The two battled it out at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor would go on to drop Ramirez twice during their showdown before ultimately walking away with the win.

Still, despite claiming all four world titles, Gervonta Davis will have the chance to call himself a world champion at 140 pounds in roughly two more weeks. The hard-hitting Baltimore native is scheduled to take on WBA “Regular” titlist Mario Barrios at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Considering that the two now compete in the same weight class, if Davis were to pull off the win, speculation has mounted that a matchup between Taylor and Davis could happen next. While Bob Arum, promoter of Taylor, wouldn’t be opposed to it, he doesn’t see that fight as very competitive.

“I think he’s too small at 140,” said Arum to a group of reporters during a recent interview. “I don’t think that Taylor would have any trouble with him.”

The size difference that Arum alludes to is glaring. If Davis were to ever step inside the ring against Taylor, he’ll face someone who holds a five-inch height and two-inch reach advantage. Regardless of those physical disadvantages, Davis appears to be prepping for life against bigger men. In his upcoming showdown against Barrios, not only will Davis face an opponent who is five inches taller than him but he’ll also have a four-inch reach disadvantage as well.

Although Arum doesn’t see a matchup between Taylor and Davis as competitive, the former multiple division champion was extremely confident in his abilities to take care of business against Taylor not long ago.

“I will stop you,” said Davis during an exchange with Taylor in 2019. “I promise you that.”

Not to be outdone, Taylor responded shortly after.

“Put the drink down and sleep it off wee man,” said Taylor.

The seeds of a matchup between the pair were seemingly planted several years ago. But first things first, Davis must take care of business against Barrios on June 26th.

