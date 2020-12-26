Bernard Hopkins Grades Canelo’s Latest Performance And Names Jermall Charlo As His Toughest Challenge: “That’s A Dangerous Fight For Canelo”

By: Hans Themistode

It wasn’t supposed to be easy.

For Canelo Alvarez, his super middleweight showdown against former WBA/Ring magazine belt holder Callum Smith appeared to be a difficult fight on paper. While Alvarez has always been considered a pound for pound stalwart, in facing Smith, Alvarez conceded seven inches in height as well as eight inches in reach.

Even with the physical advantages on the side of Smith, Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) pummeled his man over the course of 12 rounds before cruising to a unanimous decision victory. The reviews for the Mexican products performance have come in, and they all look roughly the same as he’s been praised mightily for his one-sided showing.

For recently elected hall of famer Bernard Hopkins on the other hand, while he was also impressed, he viewed the performance of Alvarez a bit differently.

“It wasn’t a Canelo performance of what we saw before,” said Hopkins during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “But that’s why he wanted to get that rust off and get active. He got a chance to get the dust off. If I was giving him a report card I would give him a B+.”

With wins in three separate weight classes since 2019, Alvarez has been called out by roughly every title holder at middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight. For Hopkins, the number of mega fights Alvarez is going to be apart of is ridiculous. With that being said, the former undisputed middleweight titlist didn’t hesitate when naming the one fighter that he believes will be the most difficult for the Mexican product.

“Jermall Charlo. That’s a dangerous fight for Canelo. He’s Hungry, talented and wants a big fight. Canelo cannot start slow with guys like that. It’ll be like a station wagon trying to catch a Ferrari, won’t happen. That’s a fight I would like to see. If there’s anyone between 160 and 175 I would want to see Jermall Charlo.”