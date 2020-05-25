Bare Knuckle President David Feldman Hopes to Match Tyson Up With Wanderlei Silva

By: Hans Themistode

Former Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has yet another offer on the table. One that he may not be able to walk away from.

Raking in tens of millions of dollars was once a normal occurrence for Tyson. It isn’t surprising. After all, the youngest Heavyweight titlist in boxing history repeatedly left his opponents clinging for life after a few minutes into his contests.

At 53 years of age, he may not possess the same knockout as he did in his younger years, but his ability to draw viewers to a television screen seems to be as strong as ever.

It’s been a decade and a half since Tyson has stepped foot inside of a boxing ring. But the former Heavyweight champion has used this worldwide pandemic to get himself back into fighting shape.

Tyson isn’t eyeing a title shot against unified champion Anthony Joshua. He also doesn’t seem interested in ending the debate of who hits the hardest between himself and former WBC belt holder Deontay Wilder.

Instead, Tyson has expressed interest in taking part in a few exhibition matchups for charity. And while getting a glimpse inside of the ring would draw a massive crowd, current President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship David Feldman, would rather Tyson bring that attention to his sport. And he is prepared to pay a hefty price in order for the former champion to do so.

“I want to see if we can make the Mike thing happen, period, and then we’ll start talking opponents. We’re not successful yet in making that Mike thing happen. But I don’t think the door’s shut. He did say no immediately. But I think there’s room there.”

Not only does Feldman believe there is room, but he also believes he has the perfect opponent lined up. And regardless of what MMA star Tito Ortiz has recently said to the media in terms of an offer being on the table for him to face Tyson, Feldman has someone else in mind.

“I didn’t offer that (to Ortiz),” Feldman said. “I’m not sure that it really draws. I think a Wanderlei Silva, someone of that nature. No matter how old Silva gets, he’s dangerous, and I think that would be an intriguing matchup. Something like that, but I don’t actually have anything in mind right now.”

