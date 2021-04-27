Listen Now:  
Badou Jack vs Jean Pascal Rematch Officially Set To Take Place On Mayweather vs Paul Undercard

Posted on 04/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

With Floyd Mayweather officially set to take on YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition contest on June 6th, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, many have viewed the event as more of a spectacle. However, with the co-main event of their contest officially revealed, it appears as though real and significant boxing will take place on the night.

As first reported by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, two former world champions in Badou Jack and Jean Pascal will meet in the co-main event to settle their long-lasting feud. The two originally met in December of 2019 at the State Farm Arena, in Atlanta. On the night, Jack worked his way back into the match after trailing early on the cards, mostly due to a fourth-round knockdown. Desperate to even the score, Jack came on strong in the second half, dropping Pascal in the 12th and final round.

Since then, Pascal (35-6-1, 20 KOs) has remained on the sidelines. Currently, he holds the WBA light heavyweight world title, thanks to his eighth-round technical decision win over Marcus Browne.

As for Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs), the former two-division belt holder returned to the ring in November of 2020, against journeymen Blake McKernan. With no prior experience at the top level, Jack easily outworked and outmuscled McKernan over the course of eight rounds.

Since their prior meeting, both sides have gone back and forth over the end result of their showdown. Jack has always claimed that his hand should have been raised in victory when they originally met roughly one and a half years ago. With a chance to set the record straight, both men will look to put an end to their rivalry come June 6th.

