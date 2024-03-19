Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 2024, Tickets on Sale

Tickets are on sale for the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) 8th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend to be held Friday September 27th, Saturday September 28th, and Sunday September 29th, 2024 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Boardwalk Resorts – Flagship Hotel.

The ACBHOF induction weekend commences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday September 27th with the “Opening Bell” VIP Cocktail Reception where you can engage in an meet & greets with legendary figures: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM, $60.00 admission fee online and at the door, and Saturday September 28th, Fight Fan Experience will offer boxing enthusiasts an immersive interactive experience showcasing stunning artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia and so much more: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, free admission

The Highlight of the weekend is Saturday evening September 28th, red-carpet formal Induction Ceremony which takes place in an award show atmosphere. Join us as we honor all who helped make Atlantic City a worldwide boxing Mecca. Attendees will enjoy the opportunity to mix and mingle with boxing royalty and special VIP guests.

On behalf of Hard Rock Atlantic City, we are proud to welcome back Atlantic City’s Boxing Hall of Fame. This exciting event offers boxing enthusiasts a wonderful experience to interact and meet some of the most influential and legendary names in boxing history. Hosting unique events such as the ACBHOF continues to provide us with the most diverse entertainment line-up in Atlantic City,” stated Mike Woodside, VP of Entertainment & Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Tickets can be purchased by visiting: Ticketmaster | ticket prices are: $125.00 & $60.00

Please visit our website for event tickets, room reservations and full event schedule and itinerary by visiting us at: www.acbhof.com

“We eagerly anticipate the induction of these distinguished individuals chosen for the “2024” Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. We look forward with great enthusiasm to celebrating and paying tribute to this exceptional group, whose contributions have played a significant role in establishing Atlantic City as a globally recognized boxing Mecca.” – Ray McCline, President, Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

“Thank you esteemed colleagues for selecting me for a prestigious position such as an inductee in the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame! This is a great honor and I salute you all. Moreover, Atlantic City has been great to me throughout my career and I have fond memories of the many fights fought there while pursuing my Championship journey. I look forward to seeing you all in September 2024.” – James Buster Douglas

“Atlantic City holds many great memories from my boxing career, where I experienced triumph and defeat. The iconic Boardwalk Hall marked the start of my recognition on the world boxing stage, establishing me as one of the best globally. I’m humbled and forever grateful for being inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame rich boxing history. Thank you for this extraordinary recognition.” – Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez

“I cherish the memories from my time in Atlantic City, where numerous significant moments unfolded in my life. I’m so proud to be honored by A. C. Boxing Hall of Fame, particularly at this juncture in my life when it might seem that the efforts I invested to achieve championship status are overlooked by many. I’m humbled by this recognition” – Paul Williams

2024 INDUCTION CLASS:

FIGHTERS: James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young CONTRIBUTORS:James “Buddy” Mcgirt, Bruce Blair, Sampson Lewkowicz, Eric Bottjer, Randy Gordon, Guy Gargan POSTHUMOUSLY: Howard Davis Jr., Jay Larkin, Eddie Cotton PIONEERS: Eric Seelig, George Godfrey, Joey Giardello

A special thanks to our partners, sponsors and supporters: Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Flagship Hotel-Club Boardwalk Resorts, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Irish Pub -Atlantic City, Sampson Boxing, Sparbar Ltd, Bare Knuckle Fighting Champions, Tennessee Ave Tobacco Company, Fight Night Apparel, Icons of Boxing Memorabilia, Adams Boxing, WBC, IBF, CM 3D Crystal’s, Chris Guzman Gloves and Patrick Killian Arts.

For more information, visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s website at: www.acbhof.com