Association Of Ringside Physicians Recommends Suspension Of All Combat Sports Due To Coronavirus

ARP Statement on COVID-19

A LETTER FROM THE BOARD

The ARP recommends the indefinite suspension of all combat sports events.

The Association of Ringside Physicians has been actively following the recommendations of the CDC as well as other professional medical societies concerned with the spread of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.

Sporting events across the world have been cancelled in response to the increased risk of infection and transmission by participants, fans, officials, and support staff.

It is our recommendation that all combat sporting events be postponed until further notice. This includes any and all events, regardless of the number of people involved. Any combat sport taking place during this global pandemic places the athletes, officials, and anyone else involved in the event under unnecessary risk of infection and transmission of Covid-19. In addition, combat sports athletes often require medical attention after a bout, and we do not wish to see any additional strain on an already overwhelmed medical system.

We continue to monitor this ever-evolving situation, and our thoughts continue to be with those who have been and will be affected by this disease.

Our organization remains steadfast in our mission: to serve, protect, and educate all involved in combative sports.