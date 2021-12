For the second consecutive time this year, Christopher Brooker (16-9, 6 KOs) has suffered defeat well before the sound of the final bell. The 30-year-old fringe contender was dominated by Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) at Bell Centre in Montreal.

After pounding his man for much of their contest, Rolls ended things violently in the ninth, dropping and stopping Brooker once and for all.