Antonio Margarito Wants A Piece Of Oscar De La Hoya: “Come On, I’m Right Here”

Posted on 06/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Oscar De La Hoya is still very much serious about making his return to the ring. The 2014 Hall of Famer announced to the boxing world that on July 3rd, he’ll officially end his retirement. Yet, with less than a month remaining until his targeted date, De La Hoya is still without an opponent.

While no one has inked an agreement to face the former six-division world champion, that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t been behind the scenes trying desperately to make things happen. Although De La Hoya has stated on numerous occasions that he wants to face one of the best boxers today, he’s reportedly dived into the mixed martial arts pool to find an opponent.

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was the first to come forward with news that he was offered a contract to face De La Hoya. Despite that, those talks broke down. Next up was former two-division UFC champion, George Saint Pierre. While the living legend said he was more than willing to face De La Hoya, President of the UFC in Dana White nixed those talks.

Now, with no one seemingly on the radar, an expected former boxer who was a heavy hitter in his day, wants a crack at De La Hoya.

“Come on,” said former welterweight champion Antonio Margarito. “I’m right here. We’ve already told him we’re right here to fight of course.”

Margarito, 43, was thought to be done with boxing on a professional level. After suffering back-to-back lopsided losses to Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto, a lingering eye injury effectively ended his career. With that said, after spending several years on the sidelines, Margarito managed to make his way back to the ring, although it was short-lived.

From 2016-2017, Margarito reeled off three straight. Though he has failed to enter the ring since then, the former multiple-time 147-pound belt holder still has a desire to return.

At the moment though, while he still doesn’t officially have an opponent, De La Hoya continues to release videos of himself hitting the mitts and working the heavy bag. Considering how impressive he looks, even at the age of 48, Margarito is hoping that he gets the call.

“He looks good, he looks good and that’s why I believe it will be a good exhibition.”

