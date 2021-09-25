Anthony Joshua Vs. Oleksandr Usyk Undercard Results: Lenin Castillo Leaves Arena On Stretcher After Showdown Against Callum Smith

By: Hans Themistode

Although Callum Smith enjoyed success in the super middleweight division, after suffering a one-sided decision defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez, the British native decided it was time to make changes.

In an effort to reboot his career, Smith opted to move up in weight. For his first official fight at his new weight class, Lenin Castillo welcomed the former 168-pound titlist to his new home. Needless to say, Smith’s showing couldn’t have been better.

After dominating the opening round, Smith ended the night in the second round, courtesy of a right hand. The moment the blow landed, something immediately wasn’t right. Castillo fell to the canvas and began shaking violently. The light heavyweight career journeymen was subsequently rushed from the ring on a stretcher soon after.

While the entire ordeal may have come across as frightening, promoter Eddie Hearn would later reveal that Castillo was responsive in the ambulance.