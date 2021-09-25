Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Anthony Joshua Vs. Oleksandr Usyk Undercard Results: Lenin Castillo Leaves Arena On Stretcher After Showdown Against Callum Smith

Posted on 09/25/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Although Callum Smith enjoyed success in the super middleweight division, after suffering a one-sided decision defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez, the British native decided it was time to make changes.

In an effort to reboot his career, Smith opted to move up in weight. For his first official fight at his new weight class, Lenin Castillo welcomed the former 168-pound titlist to his new home. Needless to say, Smith’s showing couldn’t have been better.

After dominating the opening round, Smith ended the night in the second round, courtesy of a right hand. The moment the blow landed, something immediately wasn’t right. Castillo fell to the canvas and began shaking violently. The light heavyweight career journeymen was subsequently rushed from the ring on a stretcher soon after.

While the entire ordeal may have come across as frightening, promoter Eddie Hearn would later reveal that Castillo was responsive in the ambulance.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Ryan Garcia: "Andre Ward Can’t Fight For [Caleb] Plant"
September 24th
Shawn Porter: "More Than Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford Is The Most Versatile Fighter In The World"
September 22nd
Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”
September 21st
Tyson Fury: “When I Put That Final Nail In His Coffin, It’s Retirement - Bye Bye B*tch Wilder”
September 24th
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend