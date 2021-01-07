Anthony Joshua: “I’m Coming Towards The End Of My Career”

By: Hans Themistode

At the age of 31, unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is presumably smack-dab in the middle of his prime. With a growing number of boxers fighting well into their late 30s and early 40s, there’s reason to believe this is only the beginning for the British native.

However, if you ask the reigning three belt holder, he’ll tell you that the light at the end of his boxing tunnel is much closer than anyone else would’ve anticipated.

“This isn’t the start of my career,” said Joshua to Sky Sports News. “I’m coming towards the end of my career.”

While retirement was the topic of discussion, Joshua (24-0, 22 KOs) still has plenty left to do. A rumored two-fight deal with WBC/Ring magazine titlist Tyson Fury is currently in the works. That, along with possible matchups against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk and a slew of others keeps Joshua’s mind preoccupied with the present.

With that said, Joshua is cognizant of his future and is gearing up for its rapid arrival.

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.”

For the 31-year-old, everything is coming full circle. After amassing a 40-3 record as an amateur, Joshua’s name began ringing bells following his 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning effort. It was on that stage where everything began for Joshua.

Now, he looks to end it all in the same way everything started.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”