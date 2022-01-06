Listen Now:  
Anthony Joshua: “I Belong On The Big Stage, You’ll See Why”

Posted on 01/06/2022

By: Hans Themistode

At one point, Anthony Joshua’s name stood prominently at the top of the heavyweight mountain.

Even following his shocking defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, Joshua believed he was still the best fighter in the world and would go on to prove that Ruiz Jr.’s victory over him was more or less a fluke. However, with Joshua tasting defeat for the second time in his career, this one feels different.

Despite Oleksandr Usyk giving up size, reach, and weight against Joshua, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion confidently marched into the hometown of Joshua and proceeded to strip the well-built heavyweight of his championship status. With the second loss of his career now smeared onto his record, Joshua is simply chalking up his latest defeat to his ambitious nature.

“If I didn’t fight the best, I may not have loss,” said Joshua during a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing.

During their heavyweight showdown, Joshua smiled as he made his way to the ring. His British fans roared in the background at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But, to their bemusement, Joshua attempted to box whom many consider to be on a shortlist of the greatest pure boxers in the world today, as opposed to using his physical attributes.

The end result is one that Joshua is now attempting to rebound from. Following his unlikely defeat, the former heavyweight titlist immediately actived his immediate rematch clause. The two are now locked in intense negotiations with promoter Eddie Hearn revealing that a showdown between the pair should come to fruition in the first half of 2022.

While Joshua now finds his name firmly behind the likes of Usyk, and WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury, the British star is anxious to prove that any discussions surrounding his demise are greatly exaggerated.

“I belong on the big stage, I belong as a champion, I belong amongst the names of this current generation. You’ll see why.”

