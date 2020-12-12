Anthony Joshua Gets Rid Of Kubrat Pulev In The Ninth: Full Card Recap

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev

During the first two rounds of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defense against Kubrat Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs), both fighters were reluctant to let their hands go. In the third however, the script was completely flipped.

A left hand courtesy of Joshua left his man on wobbly legs. Pulev attempted to clinch and hold while Joshua chased him half way across the ring. In an attempt to prove that the shot didn’t hurt him, Pulev began sticking out of his tongue and screaming at the crowd. That moment of bravado didn’t last long as Joshua sent him down to the canvas.

Just a few seconds later Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) continued his all out attack. In yet another weird turn of events, Pulev turned around completely and began heading to the corner. Before Joshua could rush in to attack, the referee stepped in and began counting, giving Joshua two knockdowns in the round.

From there, the action took some what of a lull period as Joshua looked to simply box on the outside. With Pulev’s energy fading, the British product rocked him Pulev again in the ninth. Some how, some way – the 39 year old picked himself up off deck, but there was nothing left in the tank. While bouncing back and forth on his toes, Joshua detonated a right hand on Pulev’s chin and just as he began falling to the ground, the reigning unified champion began walking off as he knew their contest was over.

Lawrence Okolie vs Nikodem Jezewski

The ring walk for Cruiserweight contender Lawrence Okolie (15-0, 12 KOs) was much longer then his contest against Nikodem Jezewski (19-1-1, 9 KOs).

With two quick knockdowns in the first round, Okolie pulled the curtain’s down on their contest in the second round as a right hand sent Okolie’s man down to the canvas for good

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach

Like most Hughie Fury (25-3, 14 KOs) contests, the heavyweight found himself a bloody mess. Despite that, he still managed to outpoint and outgun gate keeper Mariusz Wach (36-7, 19 KOs).

With two early rounds already in the bag, a nasty cut due to a clash of heads in the third, complicated things for the cousin of current WBC heavyweight belt holder Tyson Fury. The blood may have made it more difficult to see, but Fury still controlled and dominated the action before winning virtually every round on the judges scorecard.

Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin

Make it five in a row for heavyweight contender Martin Bakole (16-1, 12 KOs). The once beaten British residence had a relatively rough time against Sergey Kuzmin (15-2, 12 KOs).

During the early going’s it was all Bakole as Kuzmin seemed content with sitting back and taking punches to the face. After sitting back for several rounds, Kuzmin seemingly woke up and took control of the middle rounds. His success however, was few and far between as Bakole did just enough to win the final few rounds.

At the end of the ten rounds, the judges turned in their scorecards which were as followed: 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 all in favor of Bakole.

Macaulay McGowan vs Kieron Conway

From the moment the opening bell rang, fringe Jr. middleweight contender Macaulay McGowan (14-2-1, 3 KOs) had absolutely nothing for Kieron Conway (16-1-1, 3 KOs).

The British native came straight forward and landed shot after shot on his man. After a one-sided beating, Kieron dropped his man in the eighth. From there, the 24-year-old went into cruise control as he won an easy decision on the judges scorecards.