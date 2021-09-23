Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Anthony Joshua Confident Heading Into Oleksandr Usyk Showdown: “I Can Outbox Him”

Posted on 09/23/2021

By: Hans Themistode

In the eyes of many, Anthony Joshua should walk away from his heavyweight showdown against Oleksandr Usyk with his world titles tucked safely underneath his arm. But while most believe he’ll take care of business against the former cruiserweight champion this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom, those same believers are convinced that his only path to victory is via stoppage.

With Usyk being known as a master boxer, question marks have surrounded the Ukrainian’s ability to take a punch. Although the former Olympic gold medalist dominated the cruiserweight division, winning every world title en route to becoming an undisputed champion, he now competes one weight class higher in the heavyweight division.

Even with the presence of bigger men, Usyk has made a seamless transition, picking up wins against Chazz Witherspoon and Dereck Chisora.

As Joshua continues to implement his game to defeat the Ukrainian, the 31-year-old unified titlist has grown tired of hearing everyone determine his chances of winning are based solely on his one-punch knockout power. In Joshua’s mind, he’s fully convinced that no matter where the fight takes place, he has the upper hand.

“I can outbox him,” said Joshua during their final press conference. “of course I can. And I can out-strength him. There’s not one factor that can determine a fight.”

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Usyk has rarely, if ever, been outboxed. The quirky giant dominated the competition as an amateur, winning an Olympic gold medal in the 2012 games and picking up several notable wins along the way against the likes of Joe Joyce and Artur Beterbiev.

Joshua, while an Olympic gold medalist in his own right, is known for ending fights in the blink of an eye as opposed to outboxing his opposition. That said, the two-time heavyweight belt holder has shown off his boxing ability throughout his career.

In March of 2018, Joshua saw his 20 consecutive knockout streak come to an end against a cautious Joseph Parker. Despite failing to end the fight before the final bell, Joshua still cruised to a unanimous decision victory.

Fast forward one year later, and Joshua proved once again that he could do much more than rely on his freakish power. After suffering the first defeat of his career to Andy Ruiz Jr., Joshua would win their immediate rematch six months later. On the night, Joshua avoided long drawn-out exchanges and instead, opted to box and move.

Considering that the British native is highly capable of using both his brains and brawn to win a fight, he feels extremely confident that whether Usyk wants to bang in the middle of the ring or have more of a tactical chess match, the end results will be the same.

“I’ll use my strength, but it is a boxing match. I love boxing, the sweet science.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Leonard Ellerbe Reflects On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez: "Probably Floyd’s Easiest Fight Ever"
September 16th
Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”
September 21st
Bob Arum Believes Only One Fighter Has A Chance Against Canelo Alvarez
September 13th
Shawn Porter On Terence Crawford Showdown: "I Have What It Takes To Beat Him, Don't Sleep"
September 18th
Shawn Porter: "More Than Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Terence Crawford Is The Most Versatile Fighter In The World"
September 22nd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend