Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury Reach Agreement For Two Fight Deal

By: Hans Themistode

The road to Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury seemed nonexistent roughly one year ago.

Joshua was fresh off a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. that not only saw him lose his undefeated record, but also his three Heavyweight titles. Fury on the other hand, was coming off a split draw against Deontay Wilder and in their upcoming rematch, many predicted he would be kissing the canvas.

Fast forward one year later, and Joshua redeemed himself in his rematch with Ruiz. While Fury made it look easy against Wilder, stopping him in the seventh round. Now that they’ve established themselves as the best fighters in the division, they’ve reportedly agreed to settle the score on who deserves the top spot.

“We’re making great progress,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Sky Sports News. “There is still a lot to overcome [but] are looking at venues and dates.”

The news of the deal might be music to the ears of boxing fans, but to Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, he wants to hear none of it. The agreement between both champions are reported to be a two fight deal, which could push back Whyte’s championship hopes.

The British born fighter has been waiting for years for his crack at another world title. And although the news of Fury vs Joshua has left him fuming, Hearn doesn’t plan on skipping over him.

“We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight,” said Hearn. “But it’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight. We’ve been talking to [Fury’s management team] MTK, giving them the assurances from Joshua’s side. All the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well. We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight.”

Joshua vs Fury is quite possibly the biggest fight in British boxing history. With Joshua currently holding three world titles and Fury in possession of the remaining two in the WBC and Ring Magazine belts, the contest between them is going to be for all of the marbles.

Before the ink can dry on any deal between the two however, both men have their own obstacles to deal with. For Joshua, he currently has a date with IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev set for later on this year. Fury Alternatively, has a 6 ft 7 inch former champion with the hardest hitting right hand in boxing history according to most, standing in front of him in Deontay Wilder.

Any slip ups by either man could put an end to their matchup. Something that Hearn is well aware of.

“A lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.”