Andy Ruiz Jr. Believes He “Would’ve Still Been Champion” Had He Fought Anthony Joshua Now: “I Have Abilities That I Didn’t Know I Had”

By: Hans Themistode

Andy Ruiz Jr. has always been a rather large individual. The Mexican native and former heavyweight champion of the world never allowed his physique to impede his ability in the boxing ring though. However, after pulling off the monumental upset against Anthony Joshua on June 1st of 2019, Ruiz Jr. gained several more pounds.

Despite coming in as a huge underdog, Ruiz Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs) picked himself up off the ground to drop and later stop Joshua in the seventh round, becoming the first heavyweight champion of Mexican descent. Ruiz Jr. took his celebrations a bit too far following the victory as he partied hard and barely trained for their rematch which took place six months later. As he stepped onto the scale, Ruiz Jr. weighed 283 pounds, 15 more than what he originally weighed six months prior. On fight night, Ruiz Jr. was thoroughly outboxed and he appeared to be lethargic and sluggish during their contest.

Since then, Ruiz Jr. has worked hard to rebuild his body. With new head trainer Eddy Reynoso in his corner, the Mexican product looks noticeably slimmer, weighing in at 257 pounds. Thanks to his weight loss and new training methods, Ruiz Jr. is feeling better than ever before.

“It feels good,” said Ruiz Jr. during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “I have abilities that I didn’t know I had you know. I can bob and weave, duck more, I can slip the punches. The speed I always had but the ability that they’re showing me is something that I couldn’t do before so it feels amazing.”

While Ruiz Jr. tips his cap in the direction of Reynoso for all of his help, he would be remiss if he didn’t mention pound-for-pound star, Canelo Alvarez. The two have been seen on numerous occasions working side by side with one another. In addition to that, Alvarez has also been an open book, often lending advice to an open-eared Ruiz Jr.

“Before, I used to train when I had a fight coming but Canelo has been telling me that I have to be training even when I don’t have a fight. I have to be training like if I have a fight, just train so we don’t have to get ready.”

At the moment, Ruiz Jr. is set to return to the ring for the first time since his lopsided defeat at the hands of Joshua when he takes fringe contender Chris Arreola at Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson California on FOX pay-per-view this Saturday night.

Ultimately, Ruiz Jr. would love to use a win over Arreola as a stepping stool to bigger fights. Most notably, a third showdown against Joshua. If however, Ruiz Jr, had simply walked into their second contest in the shape he’s in today, he firmly believes there would be no need to ever face Joshua again.

“I would’ve still been champion. I know exactly what to do and what not to do now. I went all 12 rounds being overweight and not training. Thank God I didn’t lose like the way I made him lose on June 1st. Everybody wants to see the trilogy.”