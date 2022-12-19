Andy Dominguez Headlines BoxingInsiders Second Pro Boxing Card Wed in NYC

The Bronx’s undefeated Andy Dominguez will be the main event fighter for the first time in his young career in a fight card tabbed “Holiday Fight Night.” The event takes place Wednesday, December 21, just four days before Christmas, the best time of the year, at Sony Hall, in Times Square, New York City.

Tickets for “Holiday Fight Night,” priced from $85 are available at Ticketmaster Here

Featured on the card will be Nadim Salloum, the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebanon, former WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight Champion Anthony Sims Jr. making debut at middleweight, two-time world champion challenger Sulem Urbina and northwest New York native Elon de Jesus.

This will be BoxingInsider Promotions second fight card. Their first, on October 13, also at Sony Hall, had a raucous standing-room-only crowd.

Andy Dominguez (8-0, 6 KOs) from The Bronx and born in Mexico, knocked out his last opponent in the first round in front of a boisterous standing room only crowd gone wild that included many of his family and friends.

Nadim Salloum (9-1, 4 KOs) born in Jounieh, Lebanon, is the first and only professional boxer to be born and raised in Lebannon. Nadim now resides in Brooklyn and has a raucous following. The Lebanese faithful’s fandom did not go unnoticed at Nadim’s last fight at Sony Hall on October 13 at Sony Hall.

Anthony “The Magician” Sims Jr. (22-1, 20 KOs) born in Indianapolis now residing in Los Angeles made his pro debut on April 9, 2014, following a stellar amateur career. He won the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight title on August 13, 2021 with a ninth round stoppage.

Sulem Urbina (13-2-1, 2 KOs), born in Mexico now living in Phoenix, Arizona began her boxing life fighting at the Oxnard PAL as an amateur and has fought in two world champion fights in five years as a pro.

Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) from Dunkirk, NY, made his professional debut on December 18, 2020. Elon will fight in a six-round bantamweight bout.

ABOUT BOXING INSIDEREstablished in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, BoxingInsider has recently transitioned into the promotional business. BoxingInsider has promoted one amateur boxing event and on October 13 had their first professional boxing promotion, at Sony Hall, Times Square, New York, NY.