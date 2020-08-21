Andy Dominguez Dominates Jonathan Correa In An Impressive Pro Debut

By: Hans Themistode

Debuts in the boxing world can be nerve racking. Amateurs go from wearing headgear and T-shirts to absolutely shirtless with no protection.

Photo By: Henry Deleon

The transition can be a rocky one, but for Mexican native and flyweight prospect Andy Dominguez, his was as smooth as possible.

The 22 year old former amateur standout made his pro debut on a small card in Kissimmee Florida. Facing him on the night was another debutant in Jonathan Correa-Alamo.

The aforementioned Correa-Alamo appeared to be a deer in headlights as he walked cautiously to his man. Dominguez on the other hand, carried himself with the sort of confidence that doesn’t quite mesh with a fighter making their first appearance in the pro ranks.

Things started off easy for Dominguez. He constantly found a home for his jab and let off combinations whenever he found room. The Las Vegas resident was in no mood to get into a fire fight for his first contest, so instead, he simply boxed circles around his man over the course of four rounds.

Following the one-sided nature of their bout, all judges watching from ringside gave Dominguez the unanimous decision victory. The final scores on the night were as followed: 40-35, 40-35 and 39-36 all in favor of Dominguez.

It may have taken place inside of an empty arena, but Dominguez gave a glimpse into why so many have him pegged as a serious fighter to keep an eye on.