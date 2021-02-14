Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Andre Ward: “Retired Or Not, I Don’t Believe Any Fighter Can Beat Me”
Posted on 02/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

The dust on his gloves has built up considerably. And the worn down boxing shoes are now as clean as can be.

With a second straight win over Sergey Kovalev roughly three and a half years ago, Ward was seemingly on top of the boxing world. There wasn’t a credible pound for pound list on planet earth that did not have the undefeated two-division world champion at the very top of it.

Yet, at the peak of his powers, Ward opted to walk away from the sport. Since leaving, other names have taken his place. But at just the age of 36, many believe if Ward truly wanted, he could return to the ring. Whether he would dominate, on the other hand, is another question entirely.

Still, even with all of the time that has passed by, and with fighters such as Canelo Alvarez, Artur Beterbiev and even Anthony Joshua making a name for themselves, Ward doesn’t flinch or hesitate in saying whether or not any of those names or anyone in the entire sport for that matter, would hand him the first defeat of his career.

“Let me put it like this,” said Ward during an interview with Max Kellerman. “I’m retired so I can’t really talk my talk and have the base in my voice like I use to when I was active. But, retired or not, I don’t believe any fighter can beat me and I’m just going to leave it there.”

At no point has Ward ever appeared unnerved in the ring. His brazen personality led to a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics, multiple world titles in the pros, of course, an undefeated record and recently, a trip to the Hall of Fame.

Those accomplishments, along with a never-ending self-belief, has convinced Ward that he will give himself the edge.

Regardless who he’s fighting.

“I’m a first-ballot Hall of Famer. I didn’t get to the Hall of Fame thinking that any fighter could beat me. I go into a fight with respect like okay this fighter has punching power, this fighter is a good boxer. You go in there with a healthy respect but, I don’t believe any fighter can beat me.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Teofimo Lopez On Floyd Mayweather: "You're Ruining Your Legacy, It’s A Damn Shame"
February 9th
Shawn Porter Believes He Needs Terence Crawford Fight For His Legacy
February 8th
Demetrius Andrade Warns Jermell Charlo: “Come And Test Me For Real”
February 9th
Deontay Wilder: "Sometimes It’s The Mother F**kers That Are Right There"
February 9th
Terence Crawford Moving Past Errol Spence Jr.: "You Will Never Hear Me Asking For That Fight Ever Again"
February 14th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY