Andre Dirrell: “Badou Jack Is A Warrior, He Fights His Ass Off, That’s A Name I’m Looking For”

By: Hans Themistode

It was a quick night’s work for Andre Dirrell. After spending most of his 16-year career at the super middleweight division, the Flint Michigan native grew tired of squeezing down his 6’2 frame to the 168 pound limit for meager results.

With two failed attempts on the world title stage, Dirrell (28-3, 18 KOs) has seemingly found a home seven pounds north at the light heavyweight division. The now 37-year-old made it two in a row in his most recent trip to the ring as he easily got rid of journeymen Christopher Brooker at the Prudential Center.

Before the former IBF interim super middleweight titleholder was presented with a microphone to answer whom he wants next, he knew exactly what he wanted to say.

“I think Badou Jack is going up,” said Dirrell following his victory over Brooker. “But that’s a name I’m looking for.”

As previously mentioned by Dirrell, Jack (24-3-3, 14 KOs) is in fact contemplating a move up in weight. After winning world titles at both 168 and 175 pounds, the now 37-year-old has grown sick and tired of draining himself and instead, would like to move on to the cruiserweight division.

Recently, Jack made quick work of Dervin Colina at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 6th. Following the victory, Jack confirmed with BoxingInsider.com that he does fully intend on testing the waters at cruiserweight. With that said, he isn’t opposed to sticking around at 175 a bit longer if the right fight comes along.

The resume of Jack is littered with a who’s who of former champions including Jean Pascal, Adonis Stevenson, James DeGale, Lucian Bute and ironically enough, Anthony Dirrell, the younger brother of Andre.

Considering the impressive names he’s shared the ring with, Dirrell views a showdown between them as one he would be honored to participate in.

“He’s a fighter that has every test for me to possibly prove myself in that ring. Whether it’s for a championship or not. Badou Jack is a warrior, he fights his ass off. If I want to prove myself, I definitely want to do it with a fighter like that.”