Anderson Silva Tells Boxing Insider Radio That This May Not Be The Last Time He Enters A Boxing Ring

On the verge of facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring, former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, took the time to sit down with the crew to discuss his excitement level for his upcoming fight.

It’s been over a decade and a half since Silva competed in a fight that restricted him to only boxing rules. Regardless of how new this experience is for him, Silva couldn’t stop smiling as he watches the time slowly tick by until he steps into the ring. To tune into the full conversation, subscribe to Boxing Insider Radio on iTunes, Spotify or simply head over to Boxinginsider.com.

The news was both unexpected and compelling.

After wrapping up a legendary mixed martial arts career, Anderson Silva believed his fighting days were over. At least in MMA.

Just a few months ago, Silva was approached with the opportunity to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as the co-main event to the exhibition contest between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Hector Camacho Jr. in Guadalajara Mexico tomorrow night.

During the career of Silva, he’s accomplished just about everything in the MMA world. His UFC middleweight title reign is the longest in history as it spanned 2,457 days. Whenever the greatest of all-time conversation is broached, Silva is smack dab in the middle of it. Yet, no matter how great his career in mixed martial arts was, it’s hard for him to wrap his head around the opportunity he has standing in front of him.

“I’m very excited,” said Silva during an interview with Boxing Insider Radio. “I’m on the same card as Camacho and Julio Cesar Chavez and I go fight with the son. I’m impressed and so lucky. I pray every day and say thank you God for the opportunity, I’m very excited.”

While Silva made his bones in the UFC, before he became a well established star, Silva was a fledgling boxer who was attempting to prove himself. In 1998, Silva made his boxing debut against Osmar Luiz Teixeira, losing via first-round stoppage. Silva wouldn’t return until seven years later in 2005, this time against Julio Cesar De Jesus. The results for his second fight were much more to his liking as Silva picked up the victory via second-round knockout. Considering that he isn’t tied to any fighting organizations at the moment, Silva believes that there’s a good chance that his foray into boxing this weekend, won’t be one and done.

“Everything is possible right now, I don’t need to prove nothing to anybody. Maybe after this fight, I’ll fight Jujitsu or boxing again.”

The career of Silva has often been praised but as for his opponent, Chavez Jr. has received a ton of criticism over the years. His father, who is in the main event against Camacho Jr., won multiple world titles across numerous weight classes and was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2010.

By most, Chavez Sr. is an all-timer. His son, on the other hand, continues to miss weight and has put on on several poor performances. But while his critics might be right, the condemnation of Chavez Jr. is something that Silva ultimately has a problem with.

“A lot of people judge other people but you can’t say nothing when you don’t go inside the ring and do the same job. The people can’t say nothing about Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. because he’s a fighter. Every single person has their own personal problems.”