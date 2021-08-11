Anderson Silva Set To Take On Tito Ortiz On September 11th

By: Hans Themistode

Anderson Silva had grown accustomed to locking himself in a cage and using his knees, elbows, fists, and chokeholds to pick up the win. However, with the former mixed martial arts star making the switch to the professional boxing ring instead, it appears as though he’ll be sticking around much longer.

After picking up an unexpected win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June of 2021, Silva will now make his return to the ring. Standing on the opposite side of him in the squared circle will be former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz, who will be making his boxing debut. The two are scheduled to face off as part of a Triller pay-per-view on September 11th, as the co-main event to Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort

With the opportunity to continue his newfound combat career, Silva couldn’t be happier.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity, along with my team, to get in the ring against Tito Ortiz on Sept. 11 with Triller Fight Club, who are really shaking things up in the combat sports world.”

While Silva may have made his name fighting in the UFC’s octagon, so too did Ortiz. Long before Jon Jones, whom many consider to be the greatest light heavyweight of all time, Ortiz proudly held that distinction.

During a three and a half year span, Ortiz dominated the division, winning the light heavyweight crown and defending it a then-record five times. He’s since had one foot out the mixed martial arts door as he briefly entered retirement in the mid-2010s. Currently, despite being 46 years of age, Ortiz is enjoying a career renaissance of sorts. After suffering losses in six of his past seven fights from 2008-2012, Ortiz has strung together victories in five of his past six fights, including three straight.

Having done everything that there is to do in the mixed martial arts world, Ortiz is not only looking forward to trying his hand at something completely different but as he’s been seen on numerous occasions walking to the cage with the American flag draped around his shoulders, he’s honored to be fighting on September 11th.

“I am excited to be taking on a new challenge and compete against another great fighter in Anderson Silva,” said Ortiz. “As a patriot, fighting on Sept. 11 means a lot to me.”