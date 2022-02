Nastasha Jonas (11-2-1, 8 KOs) came up short in her bid to win a world title on two separate occasions. This time around, however, she left no stone unturned. She violently and suddenly stopped fringe contender Chris Namus (25-7, 8 KOs) in the co-main event in Manchester Arena.

Jonas came out firing in the first, dropping Namus within moments. Seconds into the following round, Jonas closed the show, stopping a game Namus in the second period.