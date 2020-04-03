Amir Khan Ponders Retirement: “Should I fight?”

By: Hans Themistode

While the rest of the boxing world is wondering when they’ll fight, former two division world champion Amir Khan is reflecting on whether or not he will ever enter the ring again.

It’s been a number of years since Khan has been considered a title contender. And it’s been even longer since he wore gold around his waist. The one time silver medalist may have a number of credible names that he’s defeated in the ring on his resume, but he hasn’t beaten a top name opponent since his points win over Devon Alexander in 2014.

Since then, Khan scraped by Chris Algieri but was brutally stopped by Canelo Alvarez shortly after. His win over Billy Dib in his last ring appearance was far from impressive as Dib moved up several weight classes to take the fight.

The win for Khan was more of a deodorant to cover up his disappointing loss against Terence Crawford. During the contest, Khan was beaten down and presumably quit in the sixth round. With the losses piling up over the years, Khan seems to be unnerved about his future.

“Am I going to fight again?” Said Khan. “I don’t know, I’m in two minds. Should I fight? Financially, I’ve done very well for myself. Do I need to do one more fight which could ruin my whole legacy? I don’t know the answer. I’m up against myself. I’m debating with myself should I carry on or call it a day?”

At the age of 33, it’s still a bit early in the career of Khan to hang up the gloves completely. But with the wars and brutal knockout losses he has suffered over the years, retirement could be just around the corner.

Regardless of his decision, the career that Khan has carved out is something that most fighters only dream of. But both he and his fans could grow to regret the decision.

For the better part of 15 years, Khan spent his career facing some of the best names in the sport of boxing. Along the way, he’s picked up some huge wins, but he’s also suffered some devastating losses. Still, regardless of the outcome, Khan never ducked a soul.

But in the case of his biggest rival Kell Brook, Khan has still chosen not to jump into the ring against him. Any chances of the two facing one another are bleak at best. Fans of his can still hold onto hope, seeing how Khan hasn’t officially retired yet. But, time is certainly running out.

“I’m just going to wait and see how I feel after a full training camp. Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything. My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, grueling camp, then I won’t know for sure.”