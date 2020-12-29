Amir Khan On Kell Brook: “I Think It’s Time To Put Him In His Place And Shut Him Up For Good”

By: Hans Themistode

Better late than never.

For years now, both Amir Khan and Kell Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) have bashed one another whenever a microphone was present. Throughout most of their careers, the British natives were considered amongst the very best in their respective weight classes. But while they campaigned at 147 pounds for nearly a decade, a matchup between the two never came close to materializing.

Even with Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) signing a promotional agreement with Brooks than promoter in Eddie Hearn in 2018, bringing them to the negotiating table proved impossible. Despite their refusal to face off, both men continued to throw verbal jabs at one another. Now, several years later, Khan believes it’s time to make the bout happen.

“He’s always been running his mouth,” said Khan to the Khaleej Times. “I think it’s about time to put him in his place and shut him up for good.”

It’s been an inactive year for the 34-year-old Khan. His last ring appearance came in July of 2019 against Billy Dib. While Khan managed to score a quick fourth-round stoppage on the night, his win was highly criticized as Dib routinely campaigned three divisions lighter.

Regardless of the win, Khan opted against stepping inside of the ring at all this calendar year. His time away from the ring provided the narrative that after spending a decade and a half as a professional, that the time to hang up the gloves would be right around the corner.

With that being said, the retirement light at the end of his boxing tunnel is still a ways away.

“No, the gloves are still on. I’m thinking of fighting probably next year. It’s just this year was a bad year for everyone. I didn’t really want to fight behind closed doors, I just didn’t really feel like I could motivate myself. Hopefully, if it opens up next year we can make something happen. I want to fight again in March or April time.”