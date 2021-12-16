Amanda Serrano Isn’t Complaining About Two Minute Rounds: “I Have 30 Knockouts”

By: Hans Themistode

As women’s boxing continues to garner more and more attention, some of the biggest names associated with the sport have voiced their displeasures pertaining to one particular subject. Two-minute rounds.

For a number of years now, women boxers such as multiple division titlist and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, along with former titleholder Heather Hardy, have urged the powers that be to change the rules in their sport. Unlike their opposite male counterparts, who are given three minutes per round to take of business, women are afforded two.

While Shields continues to bang the drum loudly for a change, Amanda Serrano shrugs her shoulders as she has absolutely no problem with the current format of women’s boxing.

“I’m doing well with the ten two minutes,” said Serrano to a group of reporters. “I do what I have to do. I have 30 knockouts out of 41 fights so I’m okay with the two minutes.”

As mentioned by Serrano, her ability to end fights within the two-minute time frame is well chronicled. The Puerto Rican star has scored stoppage victories in three of her last four fights. And, come this Saturday night, she’ll look to make another statement was she takes on Miriam Gutierrez.

The two will officially lock horns at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and serve as the co-main event on the night, as Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley face off for a second time.

Although Serrano doesn’t feel the need to join the fight to help bring three-minute rounds to the sport of women’s boxing, she has played a vital role in its overall growth. Now, with the rapid improvement the sport has seen in terms of earning power and popularity, Serrano is proud to be considered one of the faces of women’s boxing.

“I believe I’m one of them,” continued Serrano. “The girls the last couple of weeks are stepping up their game. I’ve been seeing great championship fights. I’m super excited to see the growth of women’s boxing. We have tremendous champions out there and I’m proud to be one of them to open doors for women’s boxing.”