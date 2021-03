Ted Cheeseman dug deep tonight.

After finding success early on against James Metcalf (21-1, 13 KOs), Ted Cheeseman (17-2-1, 10 KOs) appeared on his way to an early night at the office.

However, Metcalf would hear none of it as he ralllied back. As both fighters began fighting on even terms, Cheeseman had enough of their back and forth affair and ended things in the championship rounds with a picture perfect left land.