Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte 2 Undercard Results: Campbell Hatton Has Successful Boxing Debut, Thrashes Jesus Ruiz

Posted on 03/27/2021

Following in the footsteps of a great boxer isn’t easy but it becomes even more difficult when that fighter is your on father.

For super featherweight prospect Campbell Hatton, he stepped into the ring for the first time as a professional with his father, Ricky Hatton, watching closely from ringside.

Although he appeared raw at times, the 20-year-old easily outboxed no-hoper Jesus Ruiz (0-10) at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar. Following four rounds of action, all three judges scoring the contest saw it the same, 40-36, all in favor of Hatton

SUBSCRIBE TODAY