Aidos Yerbossynuly Reportedly In Coma After Knockout Loss To Morrell Jr.

Posted on 11/07/2022

By: Sean Crose

Aidos Yerbossynuly lies in a coma after losing in brutal fashion to David Morrell Jr this past weekend in Minnesota. Fight writer Dan Rafael first reported the story. Morrell Jr controlled the bout, but Yerbossynuly simply would not stop coming. His face a bloody, puffy, frightening mess, the Kazakh super middleweight refused to give and remained at least somewhat competitive until the 12th and final round when Morrell dropped him to the mat with a thunderous uppercut. Yerbossynuly had to be helped to his corner afterword by Morrell Jr and Tony Weeks, who had refereed the fight.

Due to the severity of the beating he received Yerbossynuly was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center. He was then reportedly placed in a medically induced coma due to a brain bleed. The previously unbeaten Yerbossynuly entered the ring at Minneapolis’ Armoy hoping to lift the WBA super middleweight title off of Morrell Jr’s waist. It became obvious early on that Morrell Jr was the more skilled fighter. His sharp, clean punches landed repeatedly as the match continued on while Yerbossynuly’s face continued to show worsening damage. Although he was dropped in the twelfth, Yerbossynuly managed to get back to his feet and continue, which led to his being knocked down a second and final time before the final bell sounded.

