Adrien Broner On Regis Prograis: “I Like Him But If He Fights Me, I’m Going To F*ck Him Up”

By: Hans Themistode

There’s a huge, almost laughable misconception taking place right now. For whatever reason, most of the boxing world is under the impression that Adrien Broner has ill-will towards former Jr welterweight belt holder Regis Prograis.

Most of those thoughts stem from Prograis persistently calling for Broner to step into the ring with him. Despite the public feud, Broner squashed any and all notions that he has animosity towards him.

“The crazy thing is people are trying to make it seem like I don’t like that dude,” said Broner during a recent interview with ESNEWS. “It’s just the business. I fuck with Regis, I like him.”

Prograis, 32, is still attempting to jump back into the title mix after dropping his WBA world title to Josh Taylor in October of 2019. After taking a bit of time off, Prograis returned to the ring just a few months ago in October of 2020, to stop previously undefeated Juan Heraldez in the third round of their showdown.

While Prograis may have been ecstatic to pick up the win, arguably no one was happier than Broner. With each victory that Prograis continues to pile up, Broner only envisions the bags of money growing in size. The two may have a growing rivalry outside of the ring, but for now, every time Prograis fights, Broner becomes his biggest fan.

“Every time he fights I hope he wins. I want him to become a star because that only makes our fight bigger.”

No matter how big their possible showdown becomes, Broner knows good and well that it won’t take place if he doesn’t take care of business this coming Saturday night. In the main event slot of a Showtime boxing card, Broner ends his two year retirement when he takes on fringe contender Jovanie Santiago at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville Connecticut.

A win for Broner, he believes, is a formality. He admits that he expects Santiago to put up one helluva fight but he also expects their contest to be one-sided.

According to the former four-division titlist, the beating he is about to put on his opponent should give Prograis a look into the future.

Simply put, if Prograis continues to look for it, Broner will gladly hand him the beating of a lifetime.

“If he fights me, I’m going to f*ck him up,” said a stone-faced Broner. “Bad too. If he ever comes across my line of work, he’s dead.”