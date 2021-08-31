Abel Sanchez Believes Andy Ruiz Jr. Stands No Chance Against Deontay Wilder: “He’ll Be Sleeping”

By: Hans Themistode

Andy Ruiz Jr. has a long road back to the heavyweight title. The Mexican native shocked the world when he dethroned Anthony Joshua in June of 2019 and snagged the WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles. In doing so, Ruiz Jr. made history as he was the first fighter of Mexican descent to become a heavyweight champion.

While Ruiz Jr. enjoyed the extra attention he was given, his time on top of the boxing world proved to be transient as he lost his championship status six months later in an immediate rematch.

After taking roughly a year and a half off to work on his skills and overall fitness with new trainer Eddy Reynoso, head man for pound for pound star Canelo Alvarez, Ruiz Jr. bounced back with a big-time win.

In May earlier this year, Ruiz Jr. picked himself up off the deck to outpoint fringe contender Chris Arreola. Having watched the former unified heavyweight titlist up close and personal on several occasions, Sanchez believes it’s going to be quite some time until he’s ready to challenge for another world title.

“Andy Ruiz was in my camp and he sparred some of my guys,” revealed Sanchez during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He has got to take advantage of the qualities that he has. He’s not going to be Canelo, he’s gotta be Andy. The guys in my gym, at times, kinda showed him that he has a long way to go. It takes a while, Canelo didn’t become Canelo overnight.”

With a comeback win firmly in his pocket, a long list of fighters are rumored to be in the running to face Ruiz Jr. If the 31-year-old continues to win, then at some point, he could find himself standing across the ring from former WBC heavyweight titlist, Deontay Wilder.

The Alabama native is scheduled to take on Tyson Fury in early October with a chance to regain his world title. Whether he’s successful or not, Sanchez believes that Ruiz Jr. should steer clear of the 35-year-old former belt holder.

“He doesn’t want to face Wilder, he’ll be flat on his back and be hurt. He’ll be sleeping.”