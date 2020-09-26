41 Seconds Is All Josh Taylor Needed Against Apinun Khongsong

Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) was all business tonight. The reigning unified super lightweight world champion stepped into his contest against the previously undefeated Apinun Khongsong (16-1, 13 KOs) as a heavy favorite and it didn’t take long to see why.

Taylor walked his man half way across the ring, got on the inside and landed a body shot that saw Khongsong crumble. He screamed in agony as he rolled on the ground. As the referee continued his count, he realized that it was a moot point and called the contest off with the first 41 seconds of the first round.