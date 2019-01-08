2019 Ringmasters Championship, Road to Madison Square Garden 2019 Registrations Now Open

2019 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden

In 2018 a new era began: USA Boxing Metro successfully launched “Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden.” With over 600 competitors, we crowned over 75 champions in all age and weight classes.

Back by popular demand: Registration is open, our opening night is Thursday, February 7th at Amazura Night Club in Queens, and our athletes are preparing to box their way to Madison Square Garden on April 19th!

For tickets and information about opening night, 2/7/19 “Night of Champions” go to www.ringmastersboxing.com

To register to compete in the Ring Masters Championships go to www.usaboxingmetro.com

This tournament is open to all USA Boxing registered athletes: All JO (ages 8-16), Youth (ages 17-18), and Masters (40+) competitors are welcome! Seniors (ages 19-40) must be registered with Metro and reside in the Metropolitan LBC.

Over 20 preliminary events

Championship Belts for Master, Youth, and Junior Divisions

Championship Rings for Senior Male & Female Divisions

Winners of the Senior Open Divisions advance to the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions

Senior Finals will be held at Madison Square Garden April 19, 2019

USA Boxing Metro is the governing body of amateur boxing in New York City, and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Ulster, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester Counties. For information email Sonya Lamonakis at [email protected]