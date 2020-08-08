PBC On Fox Results: Morrell-Allen

By: Sean Crose

Premiere Boxing Champions returned to Fox on Saturday with Jamal James set to face Thomas Dulorme in a scheduled 12 rounder for the WBA’s interim welterweight title. First, however, the 2-0 David Morrell took on 22-0-1 Lennox Allen in a scheduled 12 rounder in the super middleweight division. The bout was a big step up for Morrell, a Cuban immigrant with a seemingly bright future.

Allen certainly came to fight against the much younger Morrell, but the rising fighter was able to keep his distance and land cleanly against the 35 year old vet. Maintaining control of the ring by moving in and out of the box, Morrell was able to land at will too effectively for Allen to have a large amount of success, though the Brooklynite – by way of Guyana, was able to have his moments due to his employment of pressure tactics.

The fight went the distance and the judges scored it wide for Morrell by scores of 118-110, 119-109 and 120-108 respectively.